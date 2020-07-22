RAVE to the security team at University Village, especially the groundskeeper who was first on the scene and came to my rescue when my car died on the ramp into the parking garage. They were quick to arrive, jumped into action with good humor and cheer, gamely pushed my car up the ramp, and most important, never appeared inconvenienced or treated me with anything other than respect. They offered additional assistance in contacting a tow truck and using their phone. Did much to calm my nerves in a tense moment!

RANT to the Western wear store in Auburn for completely flouting the mandate to wear masks. Neither the owner nor staff wore face masks or maintained appropriate distance. They also did not enforce the governor’s mandate and allowed patrons without masks to enter and shop.