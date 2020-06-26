RAVE to those helping pregnant people during the pandemic.

RANT to the two separate Home Depot checkers I observed petting customer’s large dogs, receiving licks and grabbing the dogs ears and muzzle. Each checker did not use any hand sanitizer afterward and went on to the next customer, me! I called out the second checker, who immediately understood the problem and cleaned his hands. Rant to Home Depot and most other retail outlets that allow pets into their stores, especially in the midst of this global pandemic. Service animals only please!

RAVE to Les Schwab. I needed a flat tire fixed and went to the Les Schwab on Lake City Way. A piece of glass had punctured the tire. They fixed it for free! I was blown away. The technician said, ”It’s just what we do.”