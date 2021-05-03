RAVE to an excellent coronavirus testing experience in Seattle. Late afternoon the other day, within an hour of reviewing my symptoms and deciding to get tested, I scheduled an appointment, drove to the facility on North Aurora Avenue, took direction from a couple of very helpful people on line three and then went to pick out dinner ingredients from the market. I woke up the next morning and my negative result was waiting for me. Convenient, well-organized, (almost) pleasant and efficient! (And yes, it does feel like water going up your nose.) I feel better already! Thanks again city of Seattle, UW Medicine and the Fire Department.

RANT to the Washington Lotto for continuing to run their tired ads featuring fantasy winners with bizarre uses of money. I wonder why they can’t show real winners and how they use their actual winnings. Probably because those ads wouldn’t sell tickets.