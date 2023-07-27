RAVE to the post office in Lower Queen Anne, the best and friendliest post office ever! And funniest. And best-accessorized. The folks working there are kind, charming and oh-so patient. I actually look forward to shipping packages because the folks behind the counter are so great.

RANT to owners who bring their dogs to festivals. They should leave their dogs at home if they are attending any festival or gathering. The crowds don’t look down and I heard several dogs yelp when they were stepped on. They also don’t necessarily like the other dogs they encounter. It was hot too, so they would have been happier in their own environment.

RAVE to the employee at the Verizon store who processed my order for a new phone in such a kind, courteous and efficient manner, and ever so effortless.