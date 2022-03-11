RAVE to the Wallingford post office clerk who caught my mistake on the package address I was trying to mail and also kindly pointed out I didn’t have enough postage on the letter I was about to put in the outgoing mail slot … much appreciated!

RANT to Fox Sports for cutting away from the Sounders-Motagua match in the middle of the first half to a Pac-12 basketball game that was a few minutes from starting.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Kraken Community Iceplex, an incredible asset for North Seattle, but an equally huge rant for the utter lack of disabled parking anywhere near the entrance.

RANT to the TV broadcast team for the UW-UCLA basketball game. They spent more time talking about all sorts of topics than they did covering the game. Pay attention to the game you are hired to call.

RANT to whoever schedules UW and WSU basketball games on TV at the same time.