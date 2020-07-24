RANT to my energy service for requiring customers to verify their identity by giving the last four digits of their Social Security number. Even when they call me, they refuse to answer questions when I decline, and object, to give them that information. Surely there’s another way. And does it really matter? It’s a utility bill not state secrets.

RAVE to science and scientists worldwide for all the knowledge they have gained about the novel coronavirus in just a few short months. We all get to watch real time as science progresses at warp speed ferreting out dead-ends, self-correcting, gaining a deeper understanding and, most important, saving lives along the way. This is science people can follow, enjoy and most important, keep hope alive knowing these superstars are working 24/7.