RAVE to the Pumphouse Bar & Grill in Bellevue for being open on Thanksgiving. They aren’t normally, but they wanted to “be there” for their loyal customers who could not see family because of the virus, and to give their staff another chance to work, since they also were isolated. They made a lot of people’s brunches, on a day when there was plenty of cooking to do already, and their warm welcome to those picking up was much appreciated.

RANT to the man at the Queen Anne post office who blithely wore no mask while being served at the counter. Rant also to the post office employees who ignored his lack of compliance. He should have been told to come back when he was properly masked, per the sign on the door that states masks are required. With the pandemic heading into this dangerous period, we need to have everyone doing their part to keep us and themselves safe.