RAVE to the worker at the University District post office who helped me find my house key. I thought I had put it into the mailbox along with a stack of mail. The worker opened the mailbox to look through the pile of mail and parcels. While he did that, I found my key deep in my coat pocket. Instead of being irritated, he was happy that I found it.

RANT to a grocery chain for having only one cashier for the entire store. The only cashier is at the express lane, forcing all of us to line up at the cash register. I have a cartload of stuff and I don’t want to use the self-checkout but I was forced to line up with all the people who only have one or two items. I asked the cashier whether that was what I was supposed to do, and she said yes.

RAVE to the person who found my iPhone in the parking lot at a Rose Hill grocery store and turned it in to guest services in the store. I was so relieved and happy to know that there are honest people everywhere!