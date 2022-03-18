RAVE to April at the Northgate Polyclinic lab, who provided an absolutely painless blood draw for me today. I’m still marveling at it. After a series of painful ones elsewhere, this one was like cool water in the desert. Thanks, April!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Amazon for allowing community members to use certain parking garages for free from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Rant to Amazon for sometimes closing and locking those parking garages much earlier than 2 a.m., preventing drivers from retrieving their cars before free parking expires.

RANT to the weather forecaster on TV who said “make sure to take a walk because you’ll be eating extra calories tomorrow” on the Saturday before the Super Bowl. Too many people struggle with eating disorders, and restraining from seemingly insignificant comments such as these can truly help these people recover from their disordered behaviors.