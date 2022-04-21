RAVE to our neighbor. He drove me down to our local warehouse club in his fire engine red-colored truck to get the last two patio chairs that were sold out everywhere and online. All he wanted in return were brownies.

RANT to the King County Library System for installing a new printing device. It dispenses change from a chute that is close to the floor and coins spill onto the carpet.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to grocery stores for carrying more gluten-free items for those who need it. However, what about those of us with diabetes? There are such few options in the store for low sugar or no sugar. Yes, there are always fresh veggies, and I do buy those often, but it would be nice to have more sauces, etc., that are sugar-free.