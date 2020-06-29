RAVE to our governor for making it mandatory for us to wear masks. The uptick in cases made it happen, but for us older folks and/or those with health issues, it’s a matter of it saving our lives. All the medical and health professionals stress this over and over, and those who refuse to wear them are being nothing but selfish. What if it was their mother or grandfather that was in the way of their “droplets” getting infected and risking death? It’s a horrible and lonely way to die.

RANT to those who single out motorists, cyclists or pedestrians for their dangerous actions. Most of us drive, bike and walk, and we are all careless at times. So rather than singling out individual groups, let’s hold everyone accountable for being safe. Our society certainly does not need more self-righteousness that divides us.