RANT AND RAVE Rant to impatient drivers who turn left at a stop sign and cut you off while you’re going straight as you maintain the proper speed limit (on icy road conditions at night no less). Rave to patient drivers who check their lead feet at stop signs during icy road conditions (and at all times for that matter).

RAVE to an Alaska Airlines flight attendant who, as I ran onto a plane to Denver, realized I was very stressed, guided me to stand beside her, gave me water and let me calm down before heading to my seat in row 23. Rave to the gentleman in first class who insisted I take his seat. I was not only upset about almost missing my flight but also dealing with the loss of my husband of 53 years. Thank you both from the bottom of my heart. Your thoughtfulness went above and beyond.