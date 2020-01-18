RAVE to my wonderful landlord who is so caring and attentive to his property and tenants. I am an older female and I live alone in one of only three apartments in the building. Before the latest round of snow, he stopped by (he lives in another city) to check on exterior faucet covers, etc. While here, he graciously swept and disposed of dead leaves around my front porch and walkway, creating a clean and clear pathway for me. I am grateful for his kindness!

RANT to weather forecasters who warn us of “winter-like” conditions during the middle of winter. They’re no longer “winter-like.” It is winter, they ARE winter conditions! I’m yearning to hear forecasts soon of “spring-like” conditions … long before March 19.

RAVE to the Seahawks for saving me the bother of tuning into your games before the second half.