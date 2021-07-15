RAVE to the sweet young ladies and the gentleman who helped me the other day. I failed to see an unpainted speed bump when starting to cross the road to my dentist’s office and tripped and fell forward onto the asphalt. They helped me up and were concerned about my welfare. I thank them so much for their kindness.

RANT to the adhesive used on the Velcro strip of the Swiffer mop that apparently isn’t able to withstand the cleaning solution made for the mop. I discovered this as the strip detached at the same time I was removing the disposable mop pad.

RAVE to my dear husband who has been a wonderful companion during the pandemic. He has been such good company during this long lockdown — always kind, helpful and cheerful. I sure married the right guy 54 years ago!