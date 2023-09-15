RAVE to the kindness that has been shown to me. I’m an 85-year-old man who has recently had to use a cane to help me walk. Whenever I approach a difficult-to-open door, there seems to always be someone who opens it for me before I get there. Thank you, everyone.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the arsonist who started three front yard fires on my block during the heat wave and red flag warning. Additional rant to the many afternoon rush-hour drivers on my busy street who drove by and thought everything was OK or were too busy to help. Rave to the two people who stopped their car, rang my doorbell to alert me and started battling my front yard fire with a garden hose until the Fire Department arrived.