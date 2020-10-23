RAVE to a citizen, Michael, a route 271 bus driver and Kevin, a lost and found agent for Metro. My recently renewed driver’s license slipped out of my wallet unnoticed when I entered the bus. With the help of these three individuals I knew where it was even before I knew it was gone. A second rave to Michael for making the effort to find a phone number for me and letting me know he had found it. I would have been a very befuddled mid-elderly person if I had been asked to produce identification and not been able to find it. So rave, rave, rave to all. My heart is filled with gratitude. My bus pass is now divorced from all other important pieces of information. It has its own little card-carrying sleeve. Thank you for helping me learn this lesson.