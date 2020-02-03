RAVE to the young man who helped me carry my 32 pound espresso machine to the repair shop. I am a person of disability and there was no parking near the shop. I made it half way from my distant parking space and this person saw me struggling and came to the rescue carrying it the rest of the way. Blessings on you!

RANT to the man who sat in his car with the motor running, looking at his laptop for at least 90 minutes in the Meadowbrook Community Center parking lot early in the morning this past week. Why do you have to burn up a bunch of fossil fuel just to look at your computer in your car? Surely you can think of some other locations that are heated already. Or, just put on a coat and a hat if you’re cold.