RAVE to Marsha at Town & Country Market on Bainbridge Island for handing me a rose after checking me out. It made my day.

RANT to the real estate company whose full-page ad assures you that it will help you buy “your second home.” How about making sure that people who need them get their first one?

RAVE to King County for granting this 70+ guy an exemption from jury duty due to my advanced years.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to “buy nothing” neighborhood groups where we can recycle stuff with people who need it. Rant to those who never come pick up their gift!

RANT to the several people whom I’ve heard of late referring to what I’ve always known as the ground as the floor. There is a difference. I’m not sure if this a vernacular of the youth that comes from the internet or from those to whom English is a second language.