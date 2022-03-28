RAVE to generous gardeners. My neighbors who are renovating their yard and digging up perennials have carefully bagged and labeled their extras, and left them at yard’s edge for others to take. I now have a nice bed of “Autumn Joy” sedum, thanks to them!

RANT to people who drive with two rows of lights on under mostly clear skies. I keep wondering if you just drove out of a heavy storm from somewhere nearby.

RAVE to a helpful couple. On Dec. 28, 2020, I crashed on my bicycle on the Sammamish River Trail near Redmond Town Center. When I regained consciousness, a man was crouching beside me asking if I was OK. He helped me to stand; his wife was standing nearby and suggested I walk my bike until I felt better.

RANT to businesses that mail out flyers offering free yardwork estimates seven days a week and do not have the courtesy to return a phone call.