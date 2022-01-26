RAVE to the many front-line workers who continue to make genuine sacrifices on a daily basis to benefit all of us during this pandemic. And rave to the privileged few who have the good grace not to publicly whine about their canceled cruises and delayed international vacations that most of us can only dream of even in the best of times.

RANT to the vandals who smashed my car window and filled the car with broken glass in downtown Seattle. Rave to me for remembering not to have anything worth stealing in the car.

RAVE to the Honey Bucket employee who — on his route to service port-a-potties in Wallingford this morning — helped me, a 90-year-old with damaged shoulders, empty a big barrel of yard cuttings into our yard waste container. Thank you so much! I appreciated your help!