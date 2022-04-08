RANT to all of the people mistakenly thinking they’ll “see the sun” at 5 p.m. in the dead of winter if we adopt permanent daylight saving time, I’ll remind you about how it’s already dark at 4 p.m. when it’s cloudy and rainy, which it still will be. The gloom won’t be going away just because we have an “extra” hour.

RAVE to the Department of Licensing! Even for this oldster, it was easy to set up an appointment online for my enhanced driver’s license. The Lynnwood office was clean and comfortable. The people who worked there were organized and courteous. They took me early (!) and I was on my way home 40 minutes later.

RANT to gum-chewers. Chewing gum should not be disposed of in a urinal. Ever. There is a trash can several feet away. Please use it.