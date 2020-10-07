RANT to the Seattle Department of Transportation and private contractors who liberally disperse their “NO PARKING TOW-AWAY AREA” sandwich board signs with date ranges of a week or more on the chance that they may need curbside access for a few hours or a day. Parking spaces are already scarce enough in many residential Seattle neighborhoods without totally unwarranted extended losses of a block or more capacity.

RAVE to all the businesses that have made adaptations to keep people as safe as possible during the pandemic. A special thanks to Bartell’s which has developed an easy-to-use reservation system for flu shots and other vaccines. No more waiting in lines at the store for your shot! This will be a blessing when we finally have a COVID-19 vaccine.