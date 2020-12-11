RAVE to each and every blood donor out there! I recently suffered a serious illness that has required multiple blood transfusions and other blood products. Each time I watch a pint of a stranger’s A positive blood flow into my body, I give thanks. In the middle of a pandemic, when most of us cannot participate in blood drives because we are working from home, each of these strangers found a way to contribute this precious resource.

RANT to all those people who drive with animals on their laps. What are you thinking?! Your pet is inhibiting your driving ability and worse yet, if you are in an accident, your pet could either be thrown out the window or be killed by the airbag. For the safety of your pet and other drivers, please leave your pet at home!