RAVE to an art walk hero. While enjoying the warm evening of the April Pioneer Square art walk, despite feeling a bit off in the hours following my second booster, I tripped and fell onto the sidewalk while walking toward the last cluster of galleries. Seconds later I heard a voice, identifying herself as Daisy, asking me if I were OK. This wonderful woman ran into the nearby pizza place and grabbed a handful of napkins and a cup of water while her daughter and dog stayed with me. As I cleaned up my bloodied lip and hand, it was clear they wouldn’t leave until I assured them that I could get home all right. So grateful for their kindness.

RANT to bicyclists who don’t announce themselves when approaching pedestrians from behind. Since the pandemic, it seems people are becoming more rude. Please use your voice or a bell.