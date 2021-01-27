RANT to people who drive with dogs on their lap. Why do people think it’s safe to do that? I doubt these same people would drive with a baby or a child on their lap, so why do it with a dog? Do we really need more distracted drivers on the roads?

RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for wearing a pair of precious, gifted earrings while trying on clothes at Bellevue Square, that was careless. Rave to staff at Soft Surroundings and J.Jill when I called the next morning after I realized I had lost an earring, who looked for my earring, and a special rave to an employee at J.Jill who had found it, put it into a cushioned box and mailed it to me immediately. I am so grateful for good people!