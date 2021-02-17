RAVE to the two wonderful angels who stayed with me when I fell and hit my head near Aurora the other day, offering ice, antiseptic wipes, paper towels and care until my ride came! Your kindness means so much to me!

RANT to a health provider for not helping their 84-year-old patient book a vaccination. She has no computer and no family nearby to help her. Shame on you to tell her to go online and book. How many times does she have to say she doesn’t have a computer?

RAVE to Cathy and all the kind innovative instructors at HIIT Lab in West Seattle. They have constantly adapted to follow safety protocols and keep us fit and healthy. I couldn’t have survived the pandemic without this amazing community.