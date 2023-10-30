RAVE to those who go above and beyond! My mailbox had become detached and this senior was trying to find someone to fix it. Someone was supposed to come the other morning but didn’t show. To my complete surprise and delight, my mail carrier left a note and said he would be happy to reattach it. Human kindness!

RANT to those who haven’t fixed the broken elevator north of T-Mobile Park. My husband is unable to navigate going down stairs. We have taken the light rail on several occasions only to be stuck with a broken elevator. Shame on you!

RAVE to the West Seattle Driver Licensing Office. I was in at 9:40 a.m. for a 9:45 appointment and was out at 9:50 a.m. with my temporary renewed enhanced license. Efficient, pleasant service at its best! The icing on the cake would be if my picture comes out good on the final product!