RANT AND RAVE Rave to the people who followed the rules, stayed away from closed parks and found other places to exercise over Easter weekend. Rant to the selfish individuals who decided the rules didn’t apply to them. When so many people are doing the right thing, it’s sad to see a clueless minority not doing everything possible to help our city recover.

RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities water department for their fantastic response to the catastrophic failure of our condo building’s water main Easter evening. The emergency crew came back to work after another water-main failure that day and stayed on our job until the early-morning hours so our 20 apartments would have water restored quickly.

RANT to all the cars that stopped for the geese crossing on West Marginal Way Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street the other day. Nobody blew their car horns either!