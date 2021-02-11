RAVE to the Issaquah park operations supervisor and his team. Whether it is a pothole, a flooded section or windstorm debris on the Pickering Trail, the team addresses the problem quickly and has a fix in place by the next day. Their amazing commitment to excellence allows me to enjoy using my scooter on the trail every day. They are definitely our hometown heroes!

RANT to people who “brag” about their great vaccine experience while many of us who are eligible cannot get an appointment or don’t live near the mass vaccination locations or learn about sites too late when all slots are full. We are so happy you got a shot, but it makes us feel like second-class citizens who are not valued.

RAVE to all the people who are living alone during this pandemic, you are brave and you are important.