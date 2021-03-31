RAVE to modern-day technology. During this pandemic, a great deal of activities became limited or shut down. The school system was a big one. Since the schools got shut down for in-person schooling, gradually they started virtual teaching. Of course, teachers, parents and students struggled to get started in the beginning, however, once they got on a course, it has become a new normal. Come to think of it, without modern technology, none of this would be possible. It is beyond my comprehension how and what the teachers could teach without virtual learning. Regardless of the pros and cons, the students have not missed most of their education during this time, thanks to modern technology. This brings me to think, how schools coped, for example, during the 1918 Spanish Flu.