RAVE to our King County Metro C Line bus driver. We boarded downtown and headed to West Seattle. We stopped unexpectedly in the middle of Highway 99 where he picked up all the passengers from a stranded C bus that had been in a fender bender. Not 1,000 feet later, he pulled over and picked up the passengers from a stranded 55! When we got to West Seattle, he smoothly converted his route, made every stop for the 55, and then just as calmly turned back into a C. Stopping in the middle of 99 was spooky, but he handled it with total professionalism. Kudos!

RANT to the driver on Ingraham Boulevard in Marysville who ran his outside tire into the bike lane. There is an ample center turn lane to the inside into which one can drift if more room is required. By all appearances the driver was one who should know that sweeping to the outside is the wrong way to take a curve, anyway.