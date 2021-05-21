RAVE to Tulip Town, Roozengaarde and all the growers who ushered in spring at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival with breathtaking blooms and hope. Superbly organized with all precautions in place: masks, timed entry, spaced visitors and adequate parking and facilities. All the smiles behind the masks could be sensed and joyful shrieks of delight and wonder filled the beautiful splendid fields. Well done!

RANT to lack of mask wearing at Mariners game. I was fortunate to be able to attend a Mariners game a few weeks ago and was shocked that most people did not wear masks and no one was enforcing it! Great to be “out to the ballgame.” Not great to ignore rules!

RAVE to the city of Seattle parking-enforcement officer who directed traffic around us on Second Avenue during rush hour while I helped jump start my son’s car. Her humor and helpful attitude were very appreciated during a stressful moment.