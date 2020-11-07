RAVE to the planners, arborists, builders and others responsible for our amazing fall foliage. Having lived in the Seattle area my entire 70-year life, I believe the autumn colors are far more spectacular now than ever before. Good work and keep it up!

RANT to everyone who refuses to wear a mask in stores, defying the governor’s mandate. If you really can’t stand the thought of wearing a mask for 15 minutes, use curbside pickup or delivery instead of endangering everyone else.

RAVE to my Wallingford friend who creatively switched up her usual fall garage sale (not safe this year) by creating a little free market in her driveway. She created her usual display of goods, but it was all free. It’s a win-win-win. She gets rid of stuff and has fun doing it, her neighbors get free treasures and it’s community-building! Way to go!