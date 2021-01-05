RAVE to all delivery drivers (USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, etc.) who work long hours to get our holiday mail, gifts and meals to us!

RANT to the individuals who celebrated the holidays with family from far-flung places, and then had the audacity to post pictures of themselves having fun on social media while the rest of us tightened our buckles and made the best of a quieter, more subdued season. You have endangered all of us with your reckless behavior, made the rest of winter much more dangerous for anyone needing to be in the hospital for any reason, and stressed and strained our health care system and precious health care workers.