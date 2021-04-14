RAVE to Tina in the hearing department of the Kirkland Costco. She is always so patient and helpful! She could not be nicer. I’ve seen a few customers be very nasty to her and she is ALWAYS kind and patient. I don’t know how she does it but she does! Thank you, Tina, for your help these last few years!

RANT to the giant drug store corporation that bought our beloved local drug store chain and is now changing all its policies. No, you may not scan my driver’s license when I buy beer. With all the data breaches and identity theft these days, you may look at my license to verify my age, but you may not store my data. You just lost a lot of my business, and all of my loyalty. You may as well change the name of the local stores immediately. We all know it’s coming.