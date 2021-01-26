RAVE to all of the infrastructure workers; water, electric, gas, garbage, sewer, streets, grocery, pharmacy, delivery, medical, transit, postal, police, et al. that have helped us to maintain some semblance of normalcy during this last year.

RANT to all the advertising on TV and all the game shows that bully and put people down. Is this what we are teaching our children to do for fun?!

RAVE to the fast-food restaurant that allowed a bicyclist to use the drive-thru to make a food order. With dining rooms currently closed due to the pandemic, unless you drive a vehicle, you have no other option to get fast food. Making an exception for the bicyclist was nice.