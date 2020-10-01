RANT to the people who let their dogs off leash in the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery on Aurora. No matter how “well trained” you believe your dog is, it is extremely disrespectful to allow your animals to trample over resting sites. Signs posted clearly state to keep your dog leashed. Be better.

RAVE to the many drivers who pass our weekly Ballard Black Lives Matter demonstration and respond with waves, honks, thumbs-up and power fists! Your enthusiastic responses are the best social interactions of my week!

RANT to the couple who scammed me with a fake fender issue on my car. Rant to myself for believing their concern for my welfare. Beware! One, don’t let them touch your car until you can see the problem yourself. Two, take a picture of their license plate. Three, call AAA!