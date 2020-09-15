RANT to high-masted sailboats and maritime laws that allow closure of the Hood Canal Bridge, holding up emergency vehicles and hundreds of vehicles and their occupants so luxury craft can carry on their nice little voyages!

RAVE to the honest customer at the Columbia City PCC who turned in my red eyeglass case with my sunglasses inside that I’d left behind in my grocery cart. Many thanks!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to Fred Meyer for having an ad for a nine-person tent and two-person inflatable kayak, but not carrying the products. I went to two stores and called four, as well as corporate, but no one had heard of the product or had any coming. Rave to the friendly customer service clerk who gave me rain checks even though he could not find products.