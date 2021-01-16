RAVE to OR nurse Gwen at Swedish Hospital who managed to remove my ring during my New Year’s Eve surgery. After 20 years of not being able to remove it, I felt certain they needed to cut it off. Seeing it whole brought a glimmer of joy in an otherwise crummy situation. Thank you Gwen!

RANT to cyclists and pedestrians on the Cross-Kirkland Corridor and other bike trails who behave like entitled royalty and arrogantly fail to give a quick thank you wave or an appreciative nod to motorists who have stopped for them when the trail crosses a street.

RAVE to my West Seattle townhouse neighbor(s) who take in the garbage, yard waste and recycling bins for all eight units on trash days! Your thoughtful and kind act always makes my day and sets a good example for me to follow.