RAVE to the Lake Washington Tech horticulture department. I was able to order my plants online and pick them up at a designated time. I now have beautiful plants on my patio.

RANT to Sea-Tac Airport and their flight pattern each morning around 10 a.m. It is plane after plane after plane for an hour. I live in Northeast Seattle miles from the airport. Is this the only time of day planes land? It wouldn’t be too bad if these planes didn’t also interrupt the television reception for one of my favorite shows.

RAVE to whoever turned in my prescription goggles to the Fourth Avenue Costco lost and found. I’m a nurse working with homeless folks and bought those for PPE. You saved me the $260 it would be to replace them. Thank you!