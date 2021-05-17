RAVE to the Seattle Police officers who helped me the other day. I was having some outdoor furniture delivered. The driver was by himself and had a large dining table, six dining chairs, two lounge chairs and ottomans to unload. I was helping the delivery driver when unexpectedly a police cruiser drove up. Two police officers stepped out and offered to help us unload the furniture. The four of us quickly unloaded the furniture to the backyard. The officers then briefly petted my dog and were on their way.

RANT to the TV news shows that constantly show people getting their COVID-19 shots. UGH!

RAVE to the young man who, while waiting for the light to change, got off his bike and picked up the trash that didn’t quite make it into the waste receptacle. Thank you for keeping Bothell tidy!