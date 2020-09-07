RAVE to the women at Newcastle Beach Park who took the time to help us inflate a paddleboard. One of our boards significantly deflated on the walk from the car to the beach and she kindly helped us get on our way. Many thanks!

RANT to my condominium board of directors and property management who do not require the building caretaker to wear a face mask on site. Six-foot distancing is inadequate and not always possible for indoor common areas such as hallways, stairwells and elevators. Respiratory droplets can linger in the air and on surfaces. Not covering one’s face is also misleading by example. If the caretaker doesn’t wear a mask, other residents may follow suit. Please mask up!

RAVE to the Seattle Public Library. We can now pick up holds. You can also get book grab bags in various genres.