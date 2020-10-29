RAVE to the staff at the QFC on Bellevue Way. While loading my car, unbeknownst to me, my shoulder bag with my car keys had slipped onto the trunk floor, and I was unable to open the trunk. Inside the store, I told one of the staff members about it. In between waiting on customers, he assured me he would try to come up with a solution. He then called the manager, who kindly drove me home so that I could get another set of car keys. I cannot thank this kind lady enough for understanding my dilemma.

RANT to Seattle City Light for failure to repair burned-out street lights. Two of the three lights on my block have been dark for months despite numerous reports by neighbors. The other night there was a carport robbery that may not have happened if the street was lit.