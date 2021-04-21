RAVE to the person who helped me find my car in the Fred Meyer parking lot in Ballard. I had never been to that location before and after shopping, I came out and wandered about the parking lot looking for my car without success. A fellow shopper must have noticed me wandering up and down rows of cars and offered to help me find it. We found it eventually and I just wanted to send out a rave and thank them for their kindness.

RANT to the state DOH website. I’m trying to get a vaccine. The links on the website are not accurate. I’m on multiple waiting lists now, but have no appointment. There’s one health care chain that lists they have the vaccine, but you must already be a member.