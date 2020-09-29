RANT to city bus drivers who allow people to board their crowded bus without wearing a mask. This puts other passengers in danger. The sign on the outside of the bus that says “masks required” is apparently meaningless.

RAVE to the gentleman who found my lost hearing aid in his driveway and took it to the Costco Hearing Aid Center in Issaquah to try and get the owner traced, as well as the helpful response of the hearing specialist. She not only located and called me, but when I arrived to get the hearing aid, she took both hearing aids and cleaned and tuned them up before returning them to me. The kindness of these two people was wonderful to behold.