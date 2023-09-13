RAVE to the kind former flight attendant/pilot who gave this older lady a ride home from the auto dealership that did not inform me my car would not be ready at the specified time. (It turned out we had much in common, including the same college major and being a former airline employee.)

RANT to the phone manufacturers and carriers who “can’t/won’t” help me open a relative’s phone after they recently died unexpectedly. I don’t know the code to open it. All their contacts and family pictures are on this phone and I have no way to access them. I understand rules about privacy and security, but I have no way to get in contact with any of my relative’s friends or other contacts. This is just wrong and unnecessary in situations like this. It adds additional stress and sadness to an already difficult time.