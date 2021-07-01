RAVE to the employee at the Factoria Batteries Plus Bulbs. When my cellphone touch screen stopped working, multiple Verizon employees told me that nothing could be done and that there was no way for me to retrieve my contacts and data. The gentleman at Batteries Plus Bulbs provided a solution for saving my data immediately when I called. A $20 fix saved me a whole lot of stress and lost information. It is so refreshing to work with employees who take the time to really figure out how to help others!

RANT to the park department poised to build another section of the permanent East Lake Sammamish Trail by removing many trees (releasing carbon dioxide in the process), paving with heat-absorbing black asphalt making the trail very hot in the summer and then planting short trees (and not tending them so they die). This has already happened in the completed sections of the trail.