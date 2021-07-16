RAVE to the Seattle Public Utilities 24/7 first responders for coming out to my neighborhood (in the middle of the night) in West Seattle to investigate a water main leak and the quick response from the SPU leaks crew to repair the leak. The residents of the Pacific Northwest are lucky to have such dedicated municipal water department employees! Bravo!

RANT to mattress manufacturers who keep making their mattresses thicker and thicker. You may buy a very nice pedestal to put your mattress on, and when it wears out, you have to buy a new base or get a ladder to get into bed.

RAVE to the Seattle Humane Society for helping animals find homes! I just adopted Layla, a 10-year-old cat, and I couldn’t be happier.