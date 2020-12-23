RAVE to the business community and private citizens who produce the annual Tree Lighting Festival on Bothell’s Main Street. This year’s virtual event, with help from friends new and old, carried on the tradition and the spirit of the season.

RANT to the Bellevue Crossroads Post Office for letting the outside mail drop off box in front of the Post Office to get so full that you cannot “stuff” another envelope in it. One must go around, park (if you can find a parking spot) and go inside to mail a letter/card. It shouldn’t take much time or effort to empty the outside mail drop more often. They have been told of this situation several times already.

RAVE to Metro and the many Metro drivers! Buses are running with limited seating, making commuting so much easier — especially getting in and out of West Seattle!