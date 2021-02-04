RANT AND RAVE Rant to the bicyclist at Matthews Beach Park who stopped, took off his mask and coughed and spit in our direction as we were getting close. As we turned to walk in the other direction, he yelled at us, “I’m 60 years old and healthier than anyone.” Rave to us for not engaging him in any way.

RAVE to the volunteers at the Seattle University clinic for their immunizations. They did such a wonderful job! I was really proud of the citizens who volunteer out of the goodness of their hearts. It was so well run with the most helpful, polite people. I wish I had brought some chocolate to give them. Well done!

RANT to the construction crew building the house across the street. You arrive in pickup trucks first thing in the morning blaring music and then carry on loud, expletive-filled conversations. Please act professionally!